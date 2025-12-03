Bomb Threats Trigger Panic at Two Delhi University Colleges

New Delhi: Two Delhi University colleges, Ramjas College and Deshbandhu College, were evacuated on Wednesday morning following bomb threat emails, prompting the deployment of Bomb Detection and Disposal Teams (BDDT) and police personnel. The threats, sent around 1:59 am, caused immediate concern among staff and students.

Deputy Police Commissioner (North) Raja Banthia confirmed that Ramjas College principal Ajay Arora reported the threat early in the morning, leading to anti-sabotage checks across the campus. Deshbandhu College also underwent similar security inspections. So far, no suspicious objects have been discovered, and the sender of the emails remains unidentified.

“We immediately vacated the college once the bomb threat was received, despite practical exams being scheduled for today,” said Arora. Deshbandhu College principal Rajendra Pandey added that staff were awaiting clearance from the bomb squad before resuming normal activities.

This is the latest in a series of bomb threats in the national capital. On November 20, five schools in Delhi were evacuated following similar emails, later declared hoaxes. Two days earlier, four district courts and two CRPF-run schools received threats, causing hearings and classes to be suspended. In October, over 200 schools were similarly affected.

Authorities continue to investigate the source of these threats to ensure the safety of students and staff, urging educational institutions to remain vigilant and follow standard security protocols.