Renowned violinist Minoti Khaund passes away in Guwahati at 85

“The passing of acclaimed violinist Minoti Khaund is an immense loss to the world of music. Her soulful performances graced renowned stages across India and abroad. Honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award and Artist Pension, her contribution to music will be remembered with respect. Sincere condolences to her family and disciples. May her legacy live on through her music,” Pegu wrote on X.