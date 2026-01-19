Renowned violinist Minoti Khaund passes away in Guwahati at 85

Guwahati: Eminent Hindustani classical violinist Minoti Khaund passed away on Sunday evening at around 6:40 pm at a private hospital in Guwahati.
She was 85.
As per reports, family members said Khaund had been undergoing treatment for the past 40 days and had undergone multiple surgeries due to prolonged health complications. She was suffering from high blood pressure and cardiac ailments.
Her mortal remains will be kept at the hospital overnight, and the last rites will be performed at the Navagraha Crematorium on Monday.
Born in 1940, Minoti Khaund began her musical journey at the age of 10 after her maternal grandfather recognised her talent and gifted her a violin. She received her early training under Indreswar Sarma at the Darpanath Sarma Music School in Jorhat, where she laid a strong foundation in classical music.
A turning point in her career came in 1972 when she performed at the All Assam Music Conference. Her performance drew the attention of legendary violinist Pandit VG Jog, who later became her mentor.
Khaund also trained under Sarod maestro Pandit Buddhadev Dasgupta and imbibed the “Gayaki Ang” style from noted vocalist Pandit AT Kanan, lending a vocal richness to her violin renditions.
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu expressed grief over her demise.
“The passing of acclaimed violinist Minoti Khaund is an immense loss to the world of music. Her soulful performances graced renowned stages across India and abroad. Honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award and Artist Pension, her contribution to music will be remembered with respect. Sincere condolences to her family and disciples. May her legacy live on through her music,” Pegu wrote on X.