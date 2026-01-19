Arunachal Pradesh Makes Historic Debut at Indian National Mathematical Olympiad 2026

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh has scripted a new chapter in its academic journey by participating in the Indian National Mathematical Olympiad (INMO) 2026 for the first time, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Sunday.
Congratulating the students who represented the state, Khandu described the moment as a major milestone for Arunachal Pradesh’s education sector.
The INMO 2026 was held on January 18 at the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM).
“For the first time ever, Arunachal Pradesh proudly participated in the Indian National Mathematical Olympiad (INMO) 2026, marking a major milestone in the state’s academic journey,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X.
Seven students represented the state at the national-level competition. Six of them — Puny Maying, Noni Bangyang, Rocha Rangjang, Ngunngam Wangsu, Mime Rine Pertin and Merry Tok — are from R.K. Sarada Mission Girls’ School, Khonsa, while Hemant Chaudhary is a student of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Tezu.
Extending his best wishes, Khandu said the students’ participation would go a long way in motivating young learners across the state. He also noted that exposure to national platforms like INMO would help build a strong foundation in mathematics and analytical thinking.
“This historic participation will inspire a strong mathematical culture, sharpen problem-solving and logical thinking skills, and encourage many more students from Arunachal Pradesh to aim for national and international excellence in mathematics," he added.
The Indian National Mathematical Olympiad (INMO) is regarded as the country’s most prestigious mathematics competition for school students. It is a demanding, proof-based examination that identifies the best young mathematical minds for advanced training towards the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO).
The questions test deep understanding and logical reasoning across key areas such as algebra, geometry, number theory and combinatorics.
Conducted by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), the INMO is held after the Regional Mathematical Olympiad (RMO). Open to students from Classes 9 to 12, the multi-hour examination is known for its difficulty and emphasis on original thinking rather than routine problem-solving.