Rice inflation: Rice Prices Rise, Joha Jumps by Rs 30 Per Kg

Guwahati: Rice prices have increased across Guwahati, adding to the financial pressure on households amid recent rises in the prices of essential commodities such as onions and sugar.

Several commonly consumed rice varieties have recorded significant price increases in local markets, with some varieties becoming costlier by as much as Rs 30 per kg.

As per the latest market figures, Joha rice has witnessed the sharpest increase, with its price rising from Rs 100 to Rs 130 per kg. The Rs 30 per kg rise has made the premium variety considerably more expensive for consumers.

Other popular varieties have also registered notable increases.

BPT rice has risen from Rs55 to Rs65 per kg

Sona Shakti has risen from Rs 75, to Rs 75 per kg.

Aijong rice has risen from Rs 38 to Rs 42 per kg,

Barpeta Aijong has risen from Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kg.

Ushna rice has risen from Rs 55 to Rs 60 per kg.

The rise in rice prices is expected to affect household grocery expenses, particularly as rice remains a staple food for families across Assam. With onion and sugar prices also reportedly increasing, consumers are facing a broader rise in the cost of essential kitchen items.