Rijiju Says Border Development Is Modi Government’s ‘Top Priority’ Amid China Concerns

Guwahati: Today, the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said border areas, which he claimed had been neglected in the past, are now a “top priority” for the Narendra Modi government amid renewed concerns over alleged Chinese military activity in Arunachal Pradesh.

Rijiju, who represents Arunachal West in the Lok Sabha, said he had visited Maza, Galemo and Taksing to accelerate infrastructure development. He also criticised the Congress, citing former Defence Minister A K Antony’s 2013 remarks in Parliament about India’s historical policy of keeping border areas underdeveloped.

Antony had acknowledged that China had built stronger infrastructure along the border but also said India had changed its approach 20–25 years earlier and that successive governments had strengthened border capabilities.

On19th August , Rijiju rejected claims that Chinese troops had penetrated up to 60 km into Arunachal Pradesh, calling such assertions false and stressing that the government would address concerns raised by local people while protecting Indian territory.

The remarks come amid reports of tension in the Upper Subansiri region. The Ministry of External Affairs has said maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is critical to India-China relations, describing the border issue as a serious matter.