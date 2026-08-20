Arunachal Pradesh University to Launch New Departments, Infrastructure Plans for PG Students

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) plans to introduce new academic departments, recruit more faculty members and develop additional infrastructure, Registrar Narmi Darang said on Wednesday during the university's second induction-cum-orientation programme for new postgraduate students.

Darang said the university planned to introduce Anthropology and Political Science departments and strengthen its faculty. It also planned a new academic block, 100-bed hostels for male and female students, a guest house, faculty quarters, library improvements and a rooftop library or cafeteria.

The orientation programme, held under the theme "A Journey of Learning, Research and Innovation", familiarised postgraduate students with the university's academic, administrative and student-support systems. Dean of Academic Affairs Prof P C Jena explained the curriculum under the National Education Policy 2020, while other faculty members briefed students on examinations, research, scholarships, safety, discipline and grievance mechanisms.

Officials urged students to remain focused on their studies, maintain regular attendance, pursue research with curiosity and honesty, and use university facilities and opportunities effectively.

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