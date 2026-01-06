Thief in Kota Gets Stuck in Kitchen Exhaust Shaft During Failed Break-In

Kota: A thief was caught in an unusual predicament in Kota after he allegedly got stuck in the shaft of a kitchen exhaust fan while attempting to break into a house.
As per reports, the incident took place at a residence owned by Subhash Kumar Rawat, who was away on a trip to Khatushyamji on January 3.
According to police, Rawat’s wife returned home around 1 am the next day and noticed something amiss as she unlocked the main gate. The kitchen area was lit by the headlights of a scooter parked outside, and she discovered a man wedged in the exhaust fan shaft, with part of his body inside the house and the rest hanging outside.
A video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the man trapped in the narrow opening, unable to move. Police personnel are seen carefully pulling him out after sustained efforts.
Police said the accused had entered the house with the intention of stealing but became stuck while trying to squeeze through the exhaust fan shaft.
His accomplice reportedly fled the spot after hearing the commotion, leaving him behind.
The man was rescued by the police and taken into custody.
Further investigation is underway to identify his accomplice and ascertain his involvement in other theft cases.
