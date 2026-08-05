Riteish Deshmukh Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish to Wife Genelia D'Souza

Guwahati: The Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh marked wife Genelia Deshmukh's birthday with a heartfelt tribute on social media, celebrating her as the strength and heart of their family.

Sharing a series of photographs with Genelia on Instagram, Riteish reflected on the many memories they have created together over the years. In a light-hearted note, he joked that while he appeared to be ageing, Genelia seemed "completely frozen in time", adding that she was "truly blessed with a good husband".

The actor went on to praise Genelia for the many roles she fulfils in their lives. Wishing her on her special day, he described her as "the person who holds our family together", calling her a devoted mother, a wonderful daughter, a caring sister and his beloved "Vedi Baiko". He concluded the post by expressing his love for her and wishing her a happy birthday.

Riteish and Genelia first met while filming Tujhe Meri Kasam, their debut film, where their on-screen friendship blossomed into romance off screen. The couple married on 3rd February 2012 in traditional Maharashtrian and Christian ceremonies and are parents to two sons, Riaan and Rahyl.