Riya Murder Case: Police to Recreate Crime Scene in Hatigaon Tomorrow

Guwahati: The Hatigaon Police are set to conduct a crime scene recreation in connection with the murder of Riya Talukdar Goswami in Hatigaon, Guwahati on Thursday morning. As per information, the crime scene recreation will be carried out in the presence of the accused, Ramanuj Goswami, who is alleged to have murdered his wife Riya Talukdar Goswami. Police are expected to take Goswami to the spot to reconstruct the sequence of events and gather further evidence related to the case.

The recreation will reportedly take place at a rented flat in the Basisthapur area of Hatigaon, where the alleged murder occurred. Police have already recovered materials believed to be connected with the crime from the location.

The move comes as investigators continue to piece together the circumstances surrounding Riya’s death. The accused is currently in police custody and is being questioned as part of the investigation.

The crime scene recreation is expected to help investigators verify the sequence of events and corroborate evidence collected during the probe.