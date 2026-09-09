Hatigaon Murder Case: Ramanuj Goswami Shows No Remorse, Smiles at Media

Guwahati: Today, Ramanuj Goswami, accused of murdering his wife, Riya Talukdar Goswami, in Hatigaon, Guwahati, underwent another medical examination while in police custody.

Goswami was taken from Hatigaon Police Station for the medical test. Unlike yesterday, when he allegedly made disturbing remarks about the murder, he appeared relatively composed and refrained from responding to questions from the media, only smiling as he was taken away.

Hatigaon police team said Goswami is in seven-day custody in connection with the case. He allegedly murdered Riya at their rented flat in the Basisthapur area of Hatigaon on 3rd September . Her body was recovered on 6th September .

Ramanuj Goswami severed his wife’s head after the murder and kept it in a refrigerator. He reportedly cooked food and consumed alcohol near the body after the alleged murder. He subsequently surrendered to the police and confessed to the crime.

Sources also alleged that last night the accused had been restless and disturbed in custody and had sought drugs while in the Hatigaon lock-up.

The investigation surrounding the killing is ongoing.