Road Rash: College Student Hit by Truck on National Highway in Mangaldai

Guwahati: Today, A college student was reportedly injured after being hit by a truck on the National Highway at Lengeripara in Mangaldai . As per preliminary , the incident took place when the student was travelling along the national highway in the Lengeripara area. The truck reportedly struck the college student, leaving her injured.

The incident once again highlighting safety concerns along the busy stretch of the highway. After the accident, people in the area reportedly rushed to the spot to assist the injured student. Further details regarding her condition and the circumstances leading to the collision are awaited.

The accident also raises concerns over road safety and the movement of heavy vehicles along the national highway, particularly in areas with significant pedestrian and student movement.

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident and determine how the collision occurred. Further details are awaited.