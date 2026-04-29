Row Erupts in Bengal Polls as BJP Alleges EVM Buttons Blocked in Booths

In the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, several polling booths reported incidents where the BJP’s voting button on electronic voting machines (EVMs) was allegedly covered with tape, preventing voters from selecting the party.

The BJP made these allegations in the Diamond Harbour area of South 24 Parganas, a stronghold of Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. According to the party, such incidents were found in booths in Falta, where voters were unable to press the button corresponding to the BJP symbol.

Rejecting the allegations, the Trinamool Congress dismissed them as baseless, claiming the BJP was trying to create confusion as it faces losses in the state. The party also criticised the Election Commission and police observer Ajay Pal Sharma, whom it had earlier accused of intimidating its candidate Jehangir Khan.

Election Commission sources said that any such complaints would be verified, and if found to be true, the affected booths would be ordered for repolling.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya demanded repolling in all affected booths, alleging election malpractice. He also shared videos from a polling station at Harindanga High School in Falta, showing tape placed over the button next to the BJP’s lotus symbol, and claimed similar irregularities were reported from several other booths in the area.