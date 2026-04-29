Assam: Accused Daughter in Mother’s Murder Case Dies in Custody

In a shocking development, Pooja Malang, the prime accused in the brutal murder of her mother in West Karbi Anglong district, has died while in judicial custody.

The incident dates back to the night of April 22, when Pooja allegedly beheaded her mother, Anumai Malang, with a sharp weapon while she was asleep at their residence in Lalung village under Deramukh area. In the same attack, Pooja reportedly injured her father, Premendra Malang, and her sister.

Following the incident, Pooja Malang was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Late last night, she reportedly fell seriously ill inside Hamren District Jail. Jail authorities immediately shifted her to Hamren Civil Hospital for treatment.

However, as her condition worsened, she was referred to Nagaon Civil Hospital for advanced medical care. Despite efforts, she was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Family members of the accused have reportedly left for Nagaon following the news of her death.

Further details regarding the cause of her illness and death are awaited.