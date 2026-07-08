RPF Detains 11 Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals at Guwahati Railway Station

Guwahati: Today, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) detained 11 suspected Bangladeshi nationals at Guwahati Railway Station during a special drive . As per preliminary information, the group was intercepted by RPF team before they could board a train bound for Tambaram in Chennai.

Initial investigations suggest that the all of them had allegedly entered India illegally without valid travel documents. Police suspect that they crossed into Indian territory through the Tura border in Meghalaya with the assistance of a Bangladeshi human trafficker.

The detained people are currently being questioned to ascertain their identities, travel route and the purpose of their journey. The police team are also verifying the documents and other materials recovered from their possession.

Police have launched a investigation to uncover the network behind the alleged illegal infiltration. Efforts are under way to identify the interstate and cross-border agents suspected of facilitating the group's entry into India and onward movement within the country.

Legal formalities are currently being carried out against the detained people . The operation has once again highlighted concerns over border security and the activities of organised illegal infiltration networks operating across international borders.