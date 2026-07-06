RPF recovers contraband worth Rs 43.92 lakh, rescues 17 persons across NFR

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway conducted 36 operations between June 25 and 30, recovering contraband and stolen property worth over Rs 43.92 lakh while apprehending 17 offenders.

The RPF seized 83.984 kg of ganja valued at about Rs 41.99 lakh, 343 bottles and one can of illicit liquor worth over Rs 39,000, seven mobile phones valued at more than Rs 1.12 lakh, two illegal railway tickets and cash exceeding Rs 35,000.

The force arrested 17 persons in connection with narcotics trafficking, ticket touting, theft, stone pelting and other offences under the Railway Act and relevant laws.

During the period, the RPF also rescued 17 persons, including 15 minors and two vulnerable adults, and handed them over to the appropriate authorities or guardians. Personnel also provided medical assistance to an injured passenger at Dalkhola Railway Station.

In a separate operation, the RPF, in coordination with civil authorities, the RPSF, GRP and local police, cleared 61 unauthorised structures from railway land at Safrai Railway Station, reclaiming about 5,600 square metres without any untoward incident.

The RPF said it will continue intelligence-based operations and urged the public to report suspicious activities through Rail Madad, Railway Helpline 139 or the nearest RPF personnel, a press release said.

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