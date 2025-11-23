Guwahati: Multiple raids lead to arrests and seizure of drugs

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police in Guwahati carried out a series of coordinated operations resulting in multiple arrests, recovery of drugs and the retrieval of stolen electronic items. The raids were conducted by teams from SOG, Chandmari, Paltan Bazar, Noonmati and Basistha police stations following specific intelligence inputs.

In the first operation, a team from SOG CGPD and Noonmati Police raided a hideout near Noonmati Bazar and apprehended Moni Ali. Officers recovered four vials containing 5.05 grams of heroin, an empty vial, a mobile phone and Rs 8,870 in cash. A follow-up search of his rented accommodation near Noonmati LP School led to the recovery of an additional packet of heroin weighing 9.75 grams.

In a separate case, a team from Basistha Police Station traced a stolen laptop within hours of a complaint being filed. Acting on information, police raided a hideout near the Khanapara border and arrested two suspects identified as Bishal Doley of Sonaighuli and Benjamin Pegu of Maighuli. The team recovered the stolen laptop, an Oppo mobile phone, an iPhone 11 and clothing worn during the crime.

Meanwhile, in another operation, a joint task force comprising SOG, Chandmari and Paltan Bazar Police conducted a raid on the residence of a suspected drug supplier, Kamrul Jamal alias Kalia, near the Gandhi Basti railway line. Police seized 32 vials filled with heroin weighing 43.3 grams, Rs 30,220 in cash, two mobile phones and multiple electronic appliances including a sound system, mixer grinder, ceiling fan and television. The accused, described by officers as a habitual drug trafficker.

