Rs 52 Lakh Worth of Foreign Cigarettes Seized by Assam Rifles in Mizoram’s Champhai District

Champai: In a significant blow to cross-border smuggling networks, Assam Rifles on Monday seized a large consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes during an operation in Mizoram’s Champhai district.
The seizure, valued at around Rs 52 lakh, was made in the general area of Ruantlang village, close to the India–Myanmar border. Acting on specific inputs, troops of Assam Rifles launched a focused operation in the area and intercepted suspicious movement.
“Assam Rifles recovered 20 cases of Peacock Classic Cigarettes and 20 cases of V Cigarettes, valued at approximately ₹52 lakh, during an operation conducted in the general area of Ruantlang, Champhai District, Mizoram on 06 January 2026,” Assam Rifles said in a tweet on Thursday.
A thorough search led to the recovery of 40 cases of foreign cigarettes, including 20 cases of Peacock Classic Cigarettes and 20 cases of V Cigarettes.
The consignment was intended to be moved further inland, bypassing customs and tax regulations.
The seizure highlights the continuing challenge posed by illegal trade along the porous international border in the region. Champhai district, due to its terrain and proximity to the border, has often been used as a transit route for smuggled goods, including foreign cigarettes and other contraband.
After the recovery, the seized items were formally handed over to the Legal Metrology Department of Champhai district for further investigation and initiation of legal proceedings, in accordance with established procedures.
Assam Rifles reiterated its commitment to maintaining security and curbing illegal activities in the northeastern states.
Such operations are part of ongoing efforts to disrupt smuggling networks that adversely impact the local economy and pose broader security concerns.
Local authorities have welcomed the action, noting that sustained vigilance and coordination among security agencies are essential to tackling cross-border crimes in the region.