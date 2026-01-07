Assam Rifles Seizes Heroin Worth Nearly Rs 10 Lakh in Mizoram’s Champhai District

"#AssamRifles recovered 13.3 grams of heroin No–4, valued at approximately Rs. 9.97 lakhs, from an individual in the general area of Zote in Champhai District, Mizoram on 05 January 2026. The recovered narcotics, vehicle and the individual were handed over to the Excise & Narcotics Department, Champhai for further legal action," Assam Rifles said on X.