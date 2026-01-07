Assam Rifles Seizes Heroin Worth Nearly Rs 10 Lakh in Mizoram’s Champhai District

Aizawl: Assam Rifles on Wednesday said it has seized 13.3 grams of heroin No. 4, estimated to be worth nearly Rs 9.97 lakh, from Champhai district of Mizoram.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, the recovery was made during an operation carried out in the general area of Zote village on January 5.
Acting on specific inputs, Assam Rifles personnel intercepted an individual and recovered the contraband from his possession.
Following the seizure, the narcotics, along with the vehicle involved and the apprehended individual, were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai, for further investigation and legal proceedings.
"#AssamRifles recovered 13.3 grams of heroin No–4, valued at approximately Rs. 9.97 lakhs, from an individual in the general area of Zote in Champhai District, Mizoram on 05 January 2026. The recovered narcotics, vehicle and the individual were handed over to the Excise & Narcotics Department, Champhai for further legal action," Assam Rifles said on X.
Such operations are part of its ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking and prevent the movement of narcotics along the India-Myanmar border region.
In December 2025, Assam Rifles had seized a large consignment of methamphetamine tablets worth more than Rs 16.65 crore in Mizoram’s border district of Champhai and arrested a woman suspected to be involved in drug trafficking.
The operation was initiated after Assam Rifles received specific intelligence about the movement of narcotics near the India–Myanmar border.
During the search, personnel recovered around 5.55 kg of methamphetamine tablets, a banned psychotropic substance, which was estimated to have an international market value of Rs 16.65 crore.
A woman identified as Zolianthangi was apprehended in connection with the seizure.
The recovered drugs and the arrested woman were later handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department in Champhai for further investigation and legal action under relevant laws.