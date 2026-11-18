Guwahati: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to undertake a three-day organisational visit to Manipur from November 18 to 20, 2026.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's organisational visit to Manipur is scheduled for November 18 to 20, 2026, with Imphal serving as the location for his engagements.

The three-day programme will focus on reviewing the organisation's ongoing activities and assessing the progress of its social initiatives across the state.

What Will the RSS Chief Review During His Visit?

A major focus of Bhagwat's visit will be reviewing the organisational work being undertaken by the RSS in Manipur.

The discussions will cover ongoing programmes, community-oriented initiatives and activities conducted as part of the organisation's centenary celebrations.

Bhagwat is also scheduled to interact with local Sangh karyakartas, or volunteers, to discuss organisational priorities and the progress of ongoing service activities.

These interactions are expected to focus on strengthening the organisation's work and encouraging volunteers to continue their community engagement. The RSS's Panch Parivartan initiative is another area expected to feature during the organisational review.

Panch Parivartan refers to a five-fold social transformation initiative associated with the organisation.

Bhagwat is expected to review activities connected with the programme and discuss future initiatives under its framework.

The review comes as the RSS completes 100 years of its organisational journey in 2025-26 and undertakes centenary-related activities.

Community service initiatives are another important area of the scheduled visit.

The discussions with local Sangh volunteers are expected to emphasise strengthening Seva Karya, the organisation's service activities, particularly programmes supporting communities affected by the ongoing violence in Manipur.

The visit will provide an opportunity to review existing initiatives and discuss how volunteers can continue their service activities across the state.

The focus on service programmes comes against the backdrop of the continuing impact of violence on communities in Manipur.

The RSS's organisational review will also cover the activities undertaken during its centenary year and priorities for its 101st year.