Guwahati: The Sivasagar district administration has ordered a magistrate-level inquiry into the death of Ghanakanta Gogoi, the prime accused in the Guwahati Bilas Inn shooting case, following a police firing incident around 3.10 am on 4th November, near Rongmon Dhaba in Phulpanisiga village.

The Sivasagar district administration has initiated a magistrate-level inquiry to establish the circumstances surrounding Ghanakanta Gogoi's death following a police firing incident.

According to the information provided by the police, Gogoi was in custody when the incident occurred near Rongmon Dhaba in Phulpanisiga village.

The firing took place within the jurisdiction of Gaurisagar Police Station at approximately 3.10 am on November 4.

The inquiry ordered by the Sivasagar District Magistrate will examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and Gogoi's death.

What Happened During the November 4 Police Firing?

According to the police account, Gogoi allegedly got out of the vehicle on the pretext of relieving himself during the journey.

Police alleged that he then attempted to snatch a service pistol from a police officer, following which he was shot.

Gogoi subsequently died following the firing incident. The magistrate-level inquiry will examine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and his death.

The inquiry proceedings are scheduled from November 18 to December 3. Evidence and statements will be recorded from 11 am during the inquiry period.

The designated venue is Room No. 42 at the Executive Magistrate’s Office in Sivasagar. The administration has identified the venue and timing for recording evidence and statements as part of the inquiry process.

Ghanakanta Gogoi was the prime accused in the October 26 shooting incident at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati.

His death occurred on November 4 following the police firing near Rongmon Dhaba in Sivasagar district, while he was in police custody.

The magistrate-level inquiry will focus on the circumstances surrounding the November 4 incident.