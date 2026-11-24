Guwahati: Dispur Police arrested Anusuchit Jati Yuva-Chatra Parishad president Rubul Das overnight on November 23–24, from Amulya Residency in Bamunimaidam, Guwahati, over an alleged Rs 21 lakh government job fraud.

According to the complaint, Rubul Das allegedly collected money from individuals by promising them government jobs in the Assam Fisheries Department.

The complainant alleged that Das issued fake appointment letters after collecting the money. The total amount involved in the alleged fraud has been put at Rs 21 lakh.

Dispur Police carried out the arrest with assistance from Chandmari Police. Das was reportedly picked up from Amulya Residency in the Bamunimaidam locality of Guwahati during the night between November 23 and 24.

The case has been registered as Dispur Police Station Case No. 848/26.

The complaint details multiple alleged transactions involving job aspirants who were promised government appointments.

One complainant reportedly alleged that Das collected Rs 10 lakh. Two other alleged victims, Jyoti Laskar and Krishnamoni Medhi, both from Nagaon, reportedly paid Rs 5.5 lakh each in 2025.

Together, these reported payments account for Rs 21 lakh, the total amount involved in the alleged recruitment fraud.

The allegations concern appointments in the Fisheries Department, with fake appointment letters reportedly issued to convince aspirants that their recruitment had been arranged. Police reportedly seized suspicious documents, seals and stamps in connection with the case.

Rubul Das is the president of the Anusuchit Jati Yuva-Chatra Parishad. He is also a former Raijor Dal candidate.

His arrest has brought attention to allegations of fraudulent recruitment promises involving a state government department.

The police investigation is expected to examine the alleged transactions, the appointment letters and the materials seized during the operation.

The case has also drawn attention to an earlier recruitment controversy involving the Assam Fisheries Development Corporation in 2021–22.During that period, anti-corruption authorities arrested an Assam Civil Service officer and seven employees of the corporation.

Rubul Das had previously contested the 2021 Assam Assembly election from the Raha constituency as a candidate of the Raijor Dal party.