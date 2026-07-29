PM Modi, Mandaviya hail Bindyarani Devi and Valluri Ajaya Babu for historic CWG 2026 weightlifting medals

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sport Minister Mansukh Mandaviya have lauded Indian weightlifters Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam and Valluri Ajaya Babu for the podium finish at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

“Yet another medal for India in weightlifting! Proud of Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam for winning a bronze in the Women’s 58kg event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Her success is due to her hard work and determination. Wishing her the very best for the endeavours ahead,” PM Modi posted on X.

“Sheer strength on show! Many congratulations to Khelo India athlete Valluri Ajaya Babu on winning the silver medal in the men’s 79 kg weightlifting. With a total lift of 330 kg, he also set a Commonwealth Games record in the Snatch. A memorable performance and another proud moment for Bharat,” Mandaviya shared on X.

Also Read: Saransh Jain handed maiden Test call-up as BCCI announces India squad for Sri Lanka series