Ruchika Singh: Delhi Police Drops Case Against Noida Teenager After PM Forgives Her

Guwahati: The Delhi Police have clarified that no regular FIR has been registered so far in connection with the alleged abusive remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The clarification comes after a Zero FIR was registered by the Noida Police last week and forwarded to Delhi Police. However, sources said the case has not yet been converted into a regular FIR in Delhi, adding that the question of withdrawing the case does not arise at this stage.

The matter has sparked political reactions. On Sunday, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Modi of attempting to "intimidate" young people through the case. Referring to the woman involved, identified as Ruchika Singh, a teenager Kejriwal alleged that the action was intended to discourage dissent and assured her of his support if she required any assistance.

Earlier, Cockroach Janta Party Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das also criticised the registration of the Zero FIR against the Noida woman over her remarks made during a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. While condemning the use of abusive language, Das argued that deploying the criminal justice system in such cases was unjustified. He also questioned why comparable legal action was not taken against Members of Parliament facing serious criminal charges, asserting that the law should be applied uniformly.