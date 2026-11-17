Guwahati: A 24-hour bandh was observed in Ruksin Circle of Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district on 17th November, after a call by the Legong Bango Students' Union (LBSU) against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP). The organisation raised three demands, including the release of detained Gen-Z members and withdrawal of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel.

According to the Legong Bango Students' Union, the bandh was called to oppose the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project and press for action on three demands.

The organisation is seeking the release of detained Gen-Z members, the withdrawal of Central Armed Police Forces personnel from the area and the scrapping of the project's Preliminary Feasibility Report.

These demands formed the basis of the 24-hour shutdown across Ruksin Circle on November 17. The protest reflects LBSU's opposition to the proposed project and its demand for the withdrawal of central security personnel.

The LBSU's demands centre on the release of detained individuals, the presence of security forces and the project's feasibility report.

The three demands raised by the organisation are:

Release of detained Gen-Z members: The union has demanded the release of individuals detained in connection with the issue. Withdrawal of CAPF personnel: Protesters want central armed police forces withdrawn from the area. Scrapping of the SUMP PFR: LBSU has called for the Preliminary Feasibility Report of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project to be scrapped.

The union linked these demands to its opposition to the proposed SUMP. Ahead of the bandh LBSU president Kalen Taying signed a public appeal urging residents to participate peacefully in the bandh.

The appeal called on people to maintain discipline, unity and mutual respect throughout the protest. The organisation said people's collective concerns and demands should be expressed through democratic and peaceful means.

It also urged participants to refrain from violence, threats and damage to public or private property.

LBSU stressed the importance of maintaining order during the 24-hour shutdown, asking residents to ensure that the protest remained peaceful.The immediate demands outlined by LBSU remain the release of detained Gen-Z members, withdrawal of CAPF personnel and scrapping of the SUMP Preliminary Feasibility Report.

The union's November 17 bandh was organised to press these demands against the proposed project.