Russia Proposes Railway Link to India, Seeks Alternative to Key Maritime Routes

Moscow: Russia has proposed exploring a railway route connecting the country to the Indian Ocean and India as an alternative to strategically important maritime corridors, amid growing concerns over disruptions to global shipping routes.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said alternative transport corridors could help reduce risks associated with major waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz and the Bosphorus Strait.

According to Russia's state news agency, Khusnullin said a possible rail route could pass through Turkmenistan, Iran and Afghanistan before connecting to India.

The proposal comes amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has affected shipping movements through the Strait of Hormuz and raised concerns over the security of critical trade routes.

A railway connection through Central and South Asia could provide Russia with an alternative overland route towards the Indian Ocean, potentially reducing its dependence on vulnerable maritime corridors.

The proposed link could also have broader economic and geopolitical implications, particularly by strengthening transport and trade connectivity between Russia, Central Asia, Iran and India.

The plan remains at the proposal stage, with further discussions and feasibility assessments expected before any concrete project is taken forward.