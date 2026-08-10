Assam Begins Doorstep Flood Damage Assessment Across Affected Districts

Guwahati: The Assam government has launched a door-to-door assessment of flood damage across all affected districts to document losses suffered by families during the ongoing floods, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday, August 9.

The exercise will cover damage to houses, livestock and other household assets, with officials visiting affected families to record their losses at the individual household level.

According to Sarma, the assessment will continue until August 31 and is intended to ensure that no affected family is excluded from the state's rehabilitation process.

The Chief Minister said the information collected during the exercise would be used to determine the rehabilitation assistance due to each affected household.

“No family will be left behind in getting their due rehabilitation benefits,” Sarma said in a social media post.

The doorstep survey is part of the government's ongoing flood response and rehabilitation efforts. Authorities are expected to use the damage records to identify eligible beneficiaries and provide assistance based on the losses documented during the assessment.

Sarma said the government would ensure that every flood-affected family is covered and receives the rehabilitation benefits it is entitled to under the applicable norms.