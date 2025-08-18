Safety First: New Idol Immersion Rules Introduced at Silchar’s Sadarghat

SMC Enforces Timings and Approval System to Prevent Drownings

Silchar: In a bid to enhance public safety and prevent drowning incidents, the Silchar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has announced a series of new regulations for idol immersions at the city’s Sadarghat immersion ghat.

The directive, issued under the leadership of newly appointed SMC Commissioner Srishti Singh, comes into immediate effect. According to the new guidelines, idol immersions at Sadarghat will only be allowed between 6 AM and 6 PM daily, with exceptions made for major festivals such as Durga Puja and Kali Puja, when special arrangements will be in place.

One of the key changes mandates prior approval from the competent authority before any immersion can take place. This is expected to improve coordination, ensure the presence of emergency services, and prevent unregulated access to the immersion ghat.

Speaking on the initiative, Commissioner Singh said, “The immersion ghat is not just a place of devotion, but also a space where the safety of citizens cannot be compromised. By introducing fixed timings and ensuring prior approval, we are creating a framework where faith and safety coexist.”