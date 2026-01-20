Saina Nehwal Brings Down the Curtain on Badminton Career

New Delhi: Indian badminton icon and Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal has decided to step away from competitive badminton, bringing an end to her playing career due to ongoing knee issues that have severely limited her physical capacity.
Saina revealed her decision during a recent podcast, explaining that she had already moved away from the sport nearly two years ago and did not feel the need for a formal announcement at the time.
“I had stopped playing two years back. I actually felt that I entered the sport on my own terms and left on my own terms, so there was no need to announce it,” she said.
The former world No. 1 said her condition worsened due to advanced degeneration of her knee, making it impossible to train or compete at the level required in international badminton.
“If you are not capable of playing anymore, that’s it. It’s fine,” she added.
Speaking about the medical diagnosis, Saina said doctors informed her that her cartilage had worn out completely, leading to arthritis.
“Your cartilage has totally degenerated, you have arthritis. That’s what my parents and coaches needed to know. I told them, ‘Now probably I can’t do it anymore. It is difficult’,” she said.
She also noted that her prolonged absence from tournaments would eventually make her decision clear.
“Slowly people will also realise that Saina is not playing,” she remarked.
Saina had suffered a serious knee injury during the 2016 Rio Olympics but staged a remarkable comeback, winning a bronze medal at the 2017 World Championships and securing gold for India at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. However, repeated knee troubles continued to interrupt her career in the years that followed.
In 2024, she disclosed that arthritis and complete cartilage loss had made intense training sessions nearly impossible, ultimately forcing her to walk away from competitive badminton.