SAI’s NCOEs Strengthen India’s Olympic Medal Push as Young Athletes Rise Through Grassroots Pathways

New Delhi: As India intensifies its preparations for a potential bid to host the Olympic Games 2036, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) is strengthening its athlete development pipeline, with the National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) emerging as a key engine behind the country’s medal ambitions.
"Across National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) and numerous SAI Training Centres (STCs), a new generation of athletes are steadily progressing from structured grassroots pathways to international podiums. The expanding network of centres and academies is designed to ensure that the process of nurturing future champions becomes increasingly seamless," an official statement read.
As per the statement, launched in 2019, the NCOE model was built as an “athlete-centric, coach-driven” high-performance ecosystem. Sports science support, High Performance Directors and an Athlete Management System are integrated into the daily training environment.
"Currently, NCOEs host more than 4,000 athletes, forming the elite tier of a broader talent pyramid that includes STCs with nearly 4,800 trainees," it added.
A growing number of athletes emerging from this system are already making their presence felt at major international competitions. Trainees from SAI Regional Centre Bhopal, Mohith HS and Chandura Boby Poovanna, were part of India’s silver medal-winning squad at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, reflecting the country’s expanding talent pool and ability to rotate players at the highest level.
The institutional impact is particularly visible in boxing. From SAI centres in Sonepat, Guwahati and Aurangabad, NCOE boxers have consistently delivered strong performances at national and global events.
"At the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025, Minakshi secured gold while Saweety claimed bronze, with Abhinash Jamwal and Naveen winning silver medals," the statement claimed.
International exposure programmes have also helped athletes broaden their competitive experience. SAI Aurangabad’s Disha Patil represented India at the Boxam Tournament in Spain, while Mayuresh Jadhav underwent a foreign training-cum-competition programme in Ireland. Meanwhile, Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, who trains at SAI Guwahati, added to the momentum by winning gold at the Boxam Elite International 2026.
Para sports have also emerged as a key pillar within the SAI ecosystem. The SAI NCOE at Gandhinagar has developed into a significant feeder centre for para-athletes.
"At the Brazil Open Championship 2025, para powerlifter Jaspreet Kaur won silver. In February 2026, athletes from the centre produced a strong showing at the ITTF World Para Future Australia, returning with two gold, two silver and three bronze medals," it added.
The success continued at the Para Youth Asian Games 2025, where Gandhinagar athletes won medals in swimming, powerlifting, table tennis and athletics. At the Fazza International Para Athletics Grand Prix in February 2026, the centre’s athletes again delivered multiple gold medals across field and track events.
SAI’s training network is also producing results across a diverse range of disciplines. In athletics, SAI Trivandrum’s Abinaya Rajarajan competed at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships. In wushu, Namrata Batra of SAI Itanagar has climbed the Asian rankings, while SAI RC Lucknow’s Muskan secured bronze at the Youth Asian Taekwondo Para Games 2025.
Rowing and cycling have also seen promising performances. Gouri Nanda K from SAI RC Trivandrum won gold at the Ballarat International Regatta in Australia. Teenage cyclists from the same centre impressed at the Track Asia Cup 2026, with Keerthi Rangaswami C winning three silver medals, while Niraimathi J, Pooja Swetha, Dhanyadha JP, Srimathi J, Shweta Gunjal and Kishore N also secured podium finishes.
Behind these achievements lies a structured framework aimed at building athletes for Olympic competition. While NCOEs focus on high-performance training, STCs and the National Sports Talent Contest (NSTC) scheme identify and nurture talent from as young as eight years of age.
Athletes under the programme receive residential training, education support, sports science assistance and international competition exposure without financial burden. Their progress is tracked through data-driven systems aligned with global benchmarks, ensuring steady performance improvement.