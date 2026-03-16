Tourism Suspended in Kohora Range of Kaziranga Till March 19

Guwahati: Tourism activities in the Kohora (Central) Range of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve have been temporarily suspended for four days, from March 16 to March 19.
According to a notice issued by the Divisional Forest Officer of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division on March 14, both jeep safari and elephant ride services in the popular Kohora Range will remain closed during this period due to unfavourable weather conditions along with certain administrative reasons.
Authorities said the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of visitors as well as park personnel.
The temporary halt will also allow the administration to manage operations in the range during the period of adverse weather.
The Kohora Range is among the most frequently visited zones of the park and is known for regular sightings of wildlife, including the park’s iconic one-horned rhinoceros. Tourists also often spot elephants, wild buffaloes, different species of deer and a variety of birds in the area.
As per reports, officials stated that safari services are expected to resume after March 19, subject to improvement in weather conditions and clearance from the park authorities.
Recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve attracts thousands of tourists and wildlife enthusiasts every year who explore its grasslands and wetlands through jeep safaris and early morning elephant rides.
Visitors planning to travel to the park during the affected period have been advised to check with authorities or tour operators for the latest updates regarding safari operations.