Saraighat Bridge to Remain Closed for 8 Hours Overnight on May 21 for Emergency Repairs

Commuters travelling between Guwahati and North Guwahati are likely to face major inconvenience on the night of May 21, as vehicular movement on the Saraighat Bridge will remain completely suspended for 8 hours due to emergency repair work.

The maintenance authority of the Northeast Frontier Railway (N.F. Railway) has requested the Kamrup district administration and Guwahati Traffic Police to enforce a complete traffic block on the bridge from 10 PM on May 21 till 6 AM on May 22.

Officials said repair work on the bridge deck near the Jalukbari end became necessary following damage reportedly caused by the onset of the monsoon season. The operation will involve the deployment of heavy machinery, making it unsafe to continue vehicular movement during the maintenance process.

Authorities stated that the work has been scheduled during night hours to minimise disruption to public movement and daily commuters. Police and traffic officials have also been asked to manage diversions and ensure the smooth implementation of the temporary closure.

The railway maintenance team has assured that the bridge will be reopened immediately after completion of the repair work. Meanwhile, commuters have been advised to plan their travel accordingly and expect traffic diversions during the specified period.