Sarkar’s Exit Secondary, Gogoi Lacked Courage to Act: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Congress MP and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi over the resignation of AAMSU leader Rejaul Karim Sarkar.
While speaking to reporters over Sarkar's resignation, Sarma accused the party leadership of failing to enforce discipline.
Sarma said the resignation itself was not the core issue, but the Congress leadership’s reluctance to act against controversial conduct.
"Sarkar’s resignation is not the main issue. Gaurav Gogoi should have acted against him earlier but he didn't have the guts. Now, Sarkar has resigned, portrayed himself as a martyr and returned to his village projecting himself as a hero," Sarma added.
Sarma also referred to Sarkar’s earlier statements, which had triggered criticism, and said the Congress leadership failed to act decisively despite public outrage.
It is worth mentioning that the Chief Minister’s comments have renewed focus on internal discipline within the Assam Congress.
The development has also intensified the political exchange between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress ahead of the state elections.
Former All Assam Minority Students Union Rejaul Karim Sarkar resigned from the Congress on January 14, just about 60 hours after joining the party.
In his resignation letter addressed to Gogoi, Sarkar cited “deep ideological and moral differences” with senior party leaders.
He named Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia and Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi, alleging that their actions had weakened the party from within.
Sarkar said the conduct of these leaders had demoralised him, damaged his public standing and left him with no option but to quit the party.