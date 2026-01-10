Assam: Gaurav Gogoi attends meetings with various groups in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Under the leadership of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi, the Golaghat District Congress Committee organized a series of meetings with various social and political groups in Golaghat town on Friday.

The delegation first met with the officebearers of the Golaghat Tennis Club, followed by a discussion with lawyers at the Golaghat Bar Association. Later, they held separate talks with nonpolitical organizations at the Sukuntala Bibah Bhawan.

In the final session, the appointed supervisors, blocklevel Congress presidents, and other officebearers from each of the five assembly constituencies of Golaghat district reviewed the party’s organizational strategy ahead of the upcoming legislative election.

The programme, led by senior Congress leaders including National Secretary and Assam incharge Bikas Upadhyay, Assam Pradesh Congress President Gaurav Gogoi, Executive Chairperson Rozlina Tirkey, ViceChairperson Meena Teli, general secretaries Udit Bhanu Das, Sariful Rahman, and Santanu Baruah, and secretaries Monoranjan Borgohain and Ajay Tanti was seen as a preparatory step for the forthcoming polls.

The manifesto committee at the meetings collected public feedback to strengthen the Indian National Congress’s agenda.

