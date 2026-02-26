Security Forces Arrest Two Militants in Manipur, Intensify Area Domination

Imphal: Security forces have arrested two alleged militant operatives in separate operations across Manipur, police said on Wednesday.
According to the Manipur Police, an active cadre of the proscribed RPF/PLA was apprehended on February 25 from Ingourok Makha Leikai under Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district.
The accused was identified as Chingakham Rocky Singh alias Sanathoi alias Ipumba (38), a resident of Andro Torongthel.
A mobile phone along with a SIM card was recovered from his possession.
"On 25.02.2026, security forces arrested an active cadre of RPF/PLA, one Chingakham Rocky Singh alias Sanathoi alias Ipumba (38) of Andro Torongthel from Ingourok Makha Leikai area under Nongpok Sekmai-PS, Thoubal district," Manipur Police wrote on X.
In another operation the same day, security forces arrested an alleged extortionist linked to the banned PREPAK outfit from Singjamei Thongam Leikai under Singjamei police station in Imphal West district.
The arrested individual was identified as Nahakpam Sibananda Singh alias Amuthoi (32) of Phouden Moirang Palli.
Police said an associate who allegedly assisted in handling extortion money — identified as Deviya Mongjam (29) of Kwakeithel Nganapithong Mapal — was also taken into custody from her residence.
Two mobile phones, an iPad and an Aadhaar card were seized during the operation.
Meanwhile, security forces continued search and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable areas across multiple districts of the state.
Police said 115 naka and check points were set up across hill and valley districts, though no detentions were reported during the checking.
Security agencies also ensured the safe movement of 199 vehicles carrying essential commodities along National Highway-37.
"Convoys and additional protection measures were deployed in sensitive stretches to facilitate uninterrupted transport," police added.