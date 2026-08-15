School Hosts Independence Day Awareness Programme on Plastic Waste and Sustainability

Guwahati: The Voice of Environment (VoE), a scientific and environmental research organisation, organised a school awareness programme on plastic and thermocol waste management and sustainability at Betkuchi High School in Guwahati on 15th August , marking India’s 80th Independence Day. The initiative was supported by Supreme Petrochem Ltd.

Titled “A Responsible Generation: A School Awareness Initiative on Responsible Plastic and Thermocol Waste Management and Sustainability”, the programme aimed to sensitise students to the environmental impact of plastic and thermocol waste and encourage sustainable practices.

The event began with the hoisting of the National Flag and the singing of the National Anthem, followed by a plantation drive on the school premises. Environmentalist Moharana Choudhury, Madhab Das, CRCC Dakshin Guwahati-1 Cluster, Head Teacher (in-charge) Gitika Barman, Prof (Dr) Hari Prasad Agarwal of Royal Global University, VoE members, teachers and students participated in the initiative. Saplings were also distributed among students for plantation.

The key session focused on plastic and thermocol recycling, waste segregation and the concept of a circular economy. Prof (Dr) Agarwal highlighted the impact of plastic pollution on land, water, wildlife and ecosystems, while students discussed alternatives to single-use plastic and the importance of reuse and recycling.

To make environmental learning more engaging, a quiz and awareness games on environmental sustainability were organized, and the winners were felicitated with prizes by members of the VoE, including Puja Panyang, Naphilari K Syntiew, Nivedita Sinha, Isha Begum, Mufidur Rahman, and Damme Chigha N Aengh. The winners of quiz competition were Amrita Baishya (Class X), Surajit Sen (Class X), Bindiya Mukharjee (Class VI), Ujjal Deka (Class X), Gagan Deka (Class X), Suraj Deka (Class X), Biki Roy(Class X), Animul Islam (Class VI), Dipak Roy (Class VII), Bhaggasree Deka (Class X) and Simanta Baishya(Class VI).

A quiz, awareness games, group activities and an environmental pledge were also organised. A total of 77 students participated in the programme, which concluded with a call to become “responsible citizens for a responsible generation”.