Schools To Reopen After 15th August In Flood Affected Ares Of Sivasagar, Nazira And Charaideo

Guwahati: Ranoj Pegu confirmed school at flood-affected schools in Sivasagar, Nazira and Charaideo will resume after 15th August , subject to the receding of floodwaters and restoration of school premises.

Pegu said more than 150 schools across the affected areas remain submerged or have suffered significant damage from floodwaters, mud and silt.

Several school campuses are still under water, while others have been covered with layers of mud and silt after the recession of floodwaters. The conditions have made it difficult for schools to resume regular classes immediately.

The Education Department is assessing the condition of the affected institutions and will undertake necessary restoration and cleaning work before reopening, the minister said. The decision comes as parts of Upper Assam continue to grapple with the aftermath of the floods, with waterlogging and damage to educational infrastructure disrupting normal academic activities.

Pegu said the reopening of the affected schools would depend on the condition of the school campuses and the progress of restoration work.

Areas of Sivasagar, Nazira and Charaideo are continuing to recover, with several areas yet to return to normalcy.