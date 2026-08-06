Schools To Reopen From 10th August In Flood-Hit Areas Of Sivasagar And Charaideo

Guwahati: The Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has announced that the schools in flood-affected districts, including Sivasagar and Charaideo, will resume regular classes from 10th August .

The minister said that although several schools are yet to be fully prepared for reopening, the government has decided to resume the academic session to safeguard the future of students and minimise disruption to their education.

Pegu stated that special arrangements would be made for schools that remain submerged or are filled with mud. In such cases, classes will be conducted at relief camps to ensure that students can continue their studies without interruption. He added that wherever necessary, alternative teaching arrangements would be put in place until school premises become fit for regular academic activities.

The minister further informed that students from affected schools would be allowed to attend classes at nearby schools that are ready to reopen, ensuring that learning continues despite the flood situation.

However, Pegu acknowledged that it may not be possible to resume classes in every school across Sivasagar and Charaideo on 10th August . He said the government is taking routine measures to restore all educational institutions and gradually bring them back to normal functioning as conditions improve.