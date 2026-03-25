Scrutiny Deferred in Barpeta and Dhekiajuli as Assam Poll Nomination Process Nears Completion

Guwahati: Uncertainty has emerged over the nomination scrutiny process in Barpeta (SC) and Dhekiajuli constituencies after the Election Commission announced that scrutiny of nomination papers for these two seats has been deferred by a day, deepening speculation around the status of key candidates, including BJP’s Ashok Singhal and Congress candidate Mahananda Sarkar.

While scrutiny of nomination papers for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections has been completed in most parts of the state, election authorities confirmed that the verification process in two constituencies could not be concluded on schedule.

According to an official statement issued by the Joint Chief Electoral Officer, scrutiny was successfully carried out in 124 out of the 126 Assembly constituencies, with Barpeta (SC) and Dhekiajuli remaining pending. The scrutiny for these two constituencies is scheduled to resume at 11 am on March 25.

Following the verification exercise in the 124 constituencies, nomination papers of 776 candidates have been declared valid, allowing them to remain in the electoral fray, subject to the next stage of the election process.

Election officials stated that a total of 815 candidates had filed 1,389 nomination papers for the Assembly polls, with many candidates submitting multiple sets of nomination papers — a routine practice to avoid technical disqualification.

Officials said the overall election schedule remains on track despite the deferment in the two constituencies. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 26 till 3 pm, after which the Election Commission will publish the final list of contesting candidates across all 126 Assembly seats, setting the stage for the electoral battle in Assam.

The delay in scrutiny for Barpeta and Dhekiajuli has drawn attention as both constituencies are politically significant, and clarity on the final candidate list is expected once the scrutiny process concludes