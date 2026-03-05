CM Conrad Sangma Distributes Cheques to 2,000 FOCUS+ Beneficiaries in Resubelpara

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday distributed financial assistance to nearly 2,000 new beneficiaries under the FOCUS+ scheme at a programme held in Resubelpara in North Garo Hills district.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister emphasised that the initiative aims to strengthen the farming community and improve their economic prospects.
“Through FOCUS+, we are not merely extending financial assistance; we are empowering our farmers to enhance their incomes, strengthen producer groups, and lead meaningful change at the grassroots level,” Sangma added.
He further added that the scheme is focused on building resilience and promoting self-reliance among farmers while encouraging sustainable growth in rural communities.
According to the Chief Minister, the programme reflects the government’s commitment to supporting farmers and improving livelihoods across the state.
Sangma also highlighted that the Meghalaya government was the first to introduce a dedicated welfare programme exclusively for farmers.
“This initiative is about building resilience, self-reliance and sustainable growth within our farming communities. It reaffirms our commitment to a truly People First Government,” he said.
During the programme, the Chief Minister also handed over cheques under the Green Meghalaya initiative to individuals and community members actively engaged in protecting forests and conserving natural resources.
Sangma appreciated their efforts, noting that community participation is crucial in safeguarding Meghalaya’s rich ecological heritage.