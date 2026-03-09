Second ‘Black Monday’ for Markets as Sensex Crashes 1,352 Points; Nifty Ends Below 24,050

Mumbai: Indian equity markets witnessed their second consecutive “Black Monday” as the benchmark BSE Sensex plunged 1,352.74 points (1.71%) to close at 77,566.16, reflecting growing investor anxiety over the escalating conflict in the Middle East and the resulting surge in crude oil prices.
Nifty 50 also declined sharply, falling 422.40 points (1.73%) to settle at 24,028.05.
Markets opened with steep losses of nearly 3% during early trade, mirroring weak global cues and fears that rising oil prices could trigger inflation and widen India’s trade deficit.
Since India imports more than 80% of its crude oil needs, any prolonged spike in energy prices tends to weigh heavily on investor sentiment.
Among the biggest losers on the benchmark indices were InterGlobe Aviation, Shriram Finance, and Larsen & Toubro, which led the decline amid broad-based selling across sectors. Banking, oil and gas, and infrastructure stocks faced heavy pressure as investors turned cautious.
Market experts say the volatility could persist if tensions in the Middle East continue to push global crude prices higher, raising concerns about inflation, currency weakness, and foreign investor outflows from Indian equities.