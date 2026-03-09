Sepon Rongali Bihu Committee cancels cultural programmes to honour Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: The Sepon Kendriya Rongali Bihu Udyapan Committee has announced that cultural programmes will not be held during this year’s Sepon Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sonmilon as a mark of respect to late Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg.
In an official statement, the organising committee said the festival will instead be observed only through the traditional flag hoisting ceremony to maintain the formal continuity of the annual celebration.
"The Sepon Kendriya Rongali Bihu Udyapan Samiti has announced that this year’s Sepon Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sonmilon will not include cultural programmes as a tribute to the late singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg. The festival will be observed solely through the traditional flag hoisting ceremony to maintain formal continuity," the statement read.
The committee noted that the Rongali Bihu gathering in Sepon has been closely linked with Zubeen Garg since its early years, with the celebrated singer playing a significant role in the festival’s growth and popularity.
"His contribution to Assamese music and culture made him a central figure associated with the event," it added.
The committee described Garg as a “soul artist of Assam” and a cherished voice of Assamese culture, the organisers said his untimely demise has left the people of the state and members of the committee deeply shocked.
According to the statement issued by the committee, the limited observance of the festival this year is intended as a tribute to the legendary singer and to honour his lasting legacy in Assam’s cultural landscape.