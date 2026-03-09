Security forces arrest extortionist, PREPAK cadre and three drug smugglers in Manipur

Imphal: Security forces carried out a series of operations across Manipur on Saturday, arresting an alleged extortionist, a militant cadre and three suspected drug smugglers in separate incidents, police said.
According to Manipur Police, an active cadre of the banned outfit Socialist Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (SOREPA), identified as Laihaorungbam Sanatomba Singh (48), also known as Ashok or Tayai, was arrested from his current residence under Porompat police station in Imphal East district.
He is a resident of Top Awang Leikai in the same district.
“A two-wheeler Yamaha Cygnus Ray scooter, a mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were recovered from his possession,” Manipur Police said.
In another operation, security forces apprehended three suspected drug smugglers from a hotel in Moreh town along the Indo-Myanmar border.
The arrested individuals were identified as Letminlun Khongsai alias Minlun Khongsai (35), Jamgoulen Haokip (28) and Deikholam Chongloi (57).
Police said 2.3 kg of WY tablets, cash amounting to Rs 2,00,200, two gold pendants, a black Thar vehicle bearing registration number ML05AE 0201, three mobile phones and two Aadhaar cards were seized during the operation.
“The arrest and recovery follow intelligence sharing between Manipur Police and sister agencies, including the Narcotics Control Bureau, in whose case one of the arrestees is involved,” the police added.
In a separate development, police also arrested an active cadre of the proscribed outfit People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK).
The accused, identified as Thoungamba Takhellambam Singh (27) of Kiyamgei Awang Leikai in Imphal East district, was apprehended from Prajatantra Galli in Thangal Bazar area of Imphal West district.
Meanwhile, security forces continued search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable areas across several districts of the state.
“A total of 116 nakas and check points were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley; however none was detained,” Manipur Police added.