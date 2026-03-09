Assam Cooperative Jute Mill records Rs 58 crore sales in 2024–25

Guwahati: The Assam government’s efforts to revive the state’s jute industry are showing positive results, with the Assam Cooperative Jute Mill registering sales worth Rs 58 crore during the 2024–25 financial year.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Office of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the development reflects the progress made under the state government’s initiatives to strengthen the sector and support livelihoods linked to jute production.
Highlighting the achievement, the Chief Minister’s Office stated that sustained efforts by the government to revive the jute industry are beginning to yield encouraging outcomes.
“A clear reflection of this progress is the Assam Cooperative Jute Mill achieving jute sales worth ₹58 crore during 2024–25 FY, marking a significant step towards strengthening the sector and supporting livelihoods,” the post said.
The state government has been focusing on reviving traditional industries, including jute, to generate employment and boost the rural economy.
The improved performance of the cooperative mill signals renewed momentum for the sector in Assam, which has long supported thousands of farmers and workers across the state.