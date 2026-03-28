Security Forces Arrest Militants, Recover Arms in Manipur Operations

Meanwhile, during a search operation in the Moidangpok Khunou area under Patsoi police station in Imphal West district, a significant quantity of arms and equipment was recovered. The seized items include three locally made bolt-action single-barrel guns, two pistols with magazines, a two-inch mortar, four anti-riot 38 mm cartridges, five rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, a bulletproof vest, a green belt and two bags.