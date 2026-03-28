Security Forces Arrest Militants, Recover Arms in Manipur Operations

Imphal: Security forces have carried out multiple operations across Manipur and apprehended several militants linked to different insurgent outfits and recovering a cache of arms and ammunition, said Manipur Police on Friday.
In Tengnoupal district, two cadres belonging to KCP and KYKL were apprehended between Border Pillars 73 and 74 under Moreh police station. The arrested individuals were identified as Angom Lemba Meitei alias Liklaingamba (26) from Imphal East and Yumnam Boni Meitei alias Yaitamba (42) from Imphal West.
"On 27.03.2026, security forces arrested a cadre of each KCP and KYKL from between BP 73 and 74 under Moreh-PS, Tengnoupal district," Manipur Police wrote on X.
In a separate operation under Lamlai police station, an active cadre of RPF/PLA, identified as Chingakham Nongpoknganba Meitei (21), was arrested from his locality in Imphal East district.
A mobile phone was seized from his possession.
Security forces also arrested an active cadre of UNLF (P), Thongam Premjit Singh (49), from his residence at Thangmeiband Kabrabam Leikai under Imphal police station. He is an accused in an FIR related to a bomb explosion at Sagolband Takhellambam Leikai in 2022.
A mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were recovered from him.
Meanwhile, during a search operation in the Moidangpok Khunou area under Patsoi police station in Imphal West district, a significant quantity of arms and equipment was recovered. The seized items include three locally made bolt-action single-barrel guns, two pistols with magazines, a two-inch mortar, four anti-riot 38 mm cartridges, five rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, a bulletproof vest, a green belt and two bags.