NFR Speeds Up 35 Trains, Cuts Travel Time by 675 Minutes

Guwahati: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has increased the speed of 35 trains across its network during FY 2025-26 to improve efficiency and passenger convenience, an official statement said on Friday.
As per an official statement, the move has resulted in a total saving of 675 minutes in travel time, with an average reduction of about 19 minutes per train.
"The changes cover daily, weekly and bi-weekly services connecting key destinations," the statement added.
Major trains such as New Jalpaiguri-Bongaigaon Express, Howrah-Guwahati Saraighat Express and Dibrugarh-Deoghar Express have recorded time savings of up to 60 minutes, 30 minutes and 90 minutes respectively.
Routes facing congestion have also been optimised through better speeds, improved scheduling and infrastructure upgrades.
Faster trains will improve passenger convenience, punctuality and connectivity, while also helping Railways utilise resources more efficiently.
The initiative is part of NFR’s plan to provide faster and more efficient rail services in the region.