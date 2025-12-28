Security Forces Arrest Two in Imphal East, Seize Firearms and Ammunition

"On 27.12.2025, Security Forces arrested one Aribam Gunindro Sharma (30) of Haotan Thangjam Khunou under Heingang-PS, Imphal East district from his residence, and seized the following: i.13 (thirteen) ammunition rounds of different calibers and ii.03 (three) empty cases of 12-bore cartridge," the Manipur police wrote on X.