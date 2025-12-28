Security Forces Arrest Two in Imphal East, Seize Firearms and Ammunition

Imphal: Security forces have in Imphal East district arrested two individuals in separate operations, seizing firearms and ammunition, the Manipur Police said on Sunday.
The first arrest involved Aribam Gunindro Sharma, 30, of Haotan Thangjam Khunou under Heingang Police Station.
As per Manipur Police, during the search of his residence, security personnel recovered 13 rounds of ammunition of various calibers along with three empty 12-bore cartridge cases.
"On 27.12.2025, Security Forces arrested one Aribam Gunindro Sharma (30) of Haotan Thangjam Khunou under Heingang-PS, Imphal East district from his residence, and seized the following: i.13 (thirteen) ammunition rounds of different calibers and ii.03 (three) empty cases of 12-bore cartridge," the Manipur police wrote on X.
In a separate operation on the same day, Rebanta Kshetrimayum, 49, of Pangei Lairam Mapan, also under Heingang Police Station, was taken into custody. Authorities recovered a Pietro Beretta 9 mm pistol with magazine, 18 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, a holster, and a mobile phone from his residence.
Police said that both arrests were carried out as part of ongoing efforts to prevent illegal possession of arms and ammunition in the district.
Further investigations are underway.
"On 27.12.2025, Security Forces arrested one Rebanta Kshetrimayum (49) of Pangei Lairam Mapan under Heingang-PS, Imphal East district from his residence, and seized the following: i.01 (one) Pietro Beretta 9 mm pistol with magazine, ii.18 (eighteen) rounds of 9 mm ammunition, iii.01 (one) holster and iv.01 (one) mobile phone," the Manipur Police added.
Meanwhile, security forces continue to carry out search operations and maintain a strong presence in vulnerable and fringe areas across the state.
A total of 113 checkpoints have been set up across various districts of Manipur, covering both hill and valley regions, though no detentions have been reported so far.
Authorities have ensured the smooth movement of 196 vehicles transporting essential goods along NH-37. Strict security arrangements remain in place at sensitive locations, with convoy escorts provided on critical stretches to guarantee the safe and uninterrupted passage of vehicles.