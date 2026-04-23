Security forces destroy six illegal bunkers in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district: Police

Imphal: In a major crackdown on militant infrastructure, security forces in Manipur have destroyed six illegal bunkers in Kangpokpi district, Manipur police said on Wednesday.
As per Manipur Police, the bunkers were located at Tingpibung village (two), Lungter Hill (three) and Leplen village (one), all under Saikul police station limits.
“On 22.04.2026, security forces destroyed 06 (six) illegal bunkers (Tingpibung Village-02 bunkers, Lungter Hill-03 bunkers and Leplen Village-01 bunker) under Saikul-PS, Kangpokpi district. Also, 12 (twelve) empty cases of 7.62 mm ammunition were recovered from the site,” Police wrote on X.
The action was part of ongoing operations to dismantle fortified positions used by armed groups in vulnerable areas, particularly in hill districts.
In a related operation on April 21, security forces also recovered arms and explosives from the general area between Indo-Myanmar border pillars 72 and 73 under Moreh police station in Tengnoupal district.
“On 21.04.2026, security forces recovered… 01 (one) AK-47 rifle along with magazine, 01 (one) Carbine along with magazine, 04 (four) IEDs (destroyed in situ) and 02 (two) Motorola radio sets,” Manipur Police added.
Such coordinated operations are aimed at curbing militant activities and strengthening security along the Indo-Myanmar border.