Security Forces Dismantle 26 Bunkers and Recover Arms in Manipur's Ukhrul District

Guwahati: Security forces have dismantled 26 illegal bunkers and recovered arms, ammunition and other items during anti-insurgency operations in Manipur's Ukhrul district, officials.

As per reports, the bunkers had been erected by anti-social elements linked to Naga and Kuki groups in sensitive areas of the district.

In the first operation, joint security forces destroyed 14 bunkers. Five were located along the Mongkot Chepu–Patlijang hill stretch, while the remaining nine were found along the Lungphu Junction–Industrial Estate Centre hill stretch. Two empty 5.56 mm cartridge cases were recovered from the area.

In a separate operation, security personnel dismantled 12 additional bunkers under the jurisdiction of Litan Police Station. Two bunkers were located along the Shangkai–Mongkot Chepu village hill stretch, while 10 were found along the Leingangching–Sikibung village hill stretch.

During the operation, security forces recovered a pair of binoculars, 21 empty cartridge cases of various calibres and eight live rounds for a single-barrel breech-loading (SBBL) firearm.

Officials said cordon-and-search operations and area domination exercises are continuing in vulnerable and fringe areas of Kangpokpi, Churachandpur and Thoubal districts.

Additional security measures have been implemented, including the establishment of nakas and checkpoints at strategic locations, while extensive combing operations remain underway.

Senior police officials said the Director General of Police is personally overseeing operations in areas that have recently witnessed a rise in inter-community violence and armed activity.