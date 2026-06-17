Manipur CM Reaffirms Drive to Dismantle Drug Networks, Build Drug-Free State

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday said that the State government remains firmly committed to dismantling drug networks and building a drug-free Manipur.

The Chief Minister chaired a meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) at the Civil Secretariat to review the State's ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and substance abuse.

A senior official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that during the meeting, Singh reviewed measures aimed at strengthening intelligence sharing, enhancing inter-agency coordination and intensifying enforcement actions against drug trafficking networks operating in and around the State.

Later, in a Facebook post, Singh said they had reviewed measures to strengthen intelligence sharing, inter-agency coordination and enforcement efforts against drug trafficking and substance abuse. He added that the Government of Manipur remains firmly committed to dismantling drug networks and advancing a drug-free Manipur.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh, Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Singh, Chief Security Advisor to the Manipur government Kuldiep Singh, senior officials of the Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and other key stakeholders involved in anti-narcotics operations.

Manipur and Mizoram have emerged as major drug trafficking corridors in Northeast India owing to their long and largely unfenced international borders with Myanmar. The porous frontiers have been frequently used by transnational drug syndicates for smuggling narcotics and other contraband into India.

Myanmar's Chin State has become a major hub for the trafficking of various narcotic substances, exotic wildlife products and other contraband. Six Mizoram districts, Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual and Serchhip, share a 510-km-long unfenced international border with Myanmar, making the region vulnerable to cross-border smuggling activities.

Similarly, five Manipur districts, Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Chandel, Kamjong and Ukhrul, share a 398-km-long unfenced international border with Myanmar, posing significant challenges for law enforcement agencies engaged in curbing illegal cross-border activities. (IANS)

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