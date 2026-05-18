Security Forces Intensify Search Operations in Manipur, Arrest PREPAK Cadre

Security forces have intensified combing and search operations in Manipur as efforts continue to locate missing persons in the hill ranges northwest of Leilon Vaiphei and Kharam Vaiphei villages in Kangpokpi district, officials said on Sunday.

Authorities reported that personnel conducted extensive searches in the area as part of the ongoing rescue efforts, with operations persisting under heightened vigilance in vulnerable and fringe regions across the state.

In addition to search operations, security forces are conducting area domination exercises in sensitive districts to maintain law and order. Officials said the movement of 130 vehicles transporting essential commodities along National Highway-37 was facilitated under strict security protocols.

To ensure safe passage, convoys escorted vehicles along vulnerable stretches of the highway, complemented by enhanced security measures at key locations throughout the state.

Officials further stated that 115 checkpoints have been set up across multiple districts in both hill and valley regions as part of the intensified security drive.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation on May 17, security forces apprehended an active cadre of the banned militant group PREPAK. The individual, identified as Laishram Jivan Singh (38) from Langmeidong, was arrested at Khabam Lamkhai Makha Leikai under Heingang Police Station in Imphal East district.